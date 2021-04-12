PHI Token 1-Day Volume Tops $3,995.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $3,995.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00686710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042942 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

