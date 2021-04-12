Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAHC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

