Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.74

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.74 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 8339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

