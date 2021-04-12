Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.