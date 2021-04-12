Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0205 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $37.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,294.50 or 1.00100985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.92 or 0.00463062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00320265 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.42 or 0.00769373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00131457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,420,537 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

