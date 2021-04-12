Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Phore has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $30,212.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,832,515 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

