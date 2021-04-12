PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 12,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.