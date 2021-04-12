Pi Financial Comments on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

HTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday.

CVE:HTL opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$243.55 million and a PE ratio of 251.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

