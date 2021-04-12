Pickle Finance Market Cap Hits $21.71 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $16.12 or 0.00026698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and $6.93 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pickle Finance

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,371,765 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,153 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

