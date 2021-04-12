PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.11 or 0.00672164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040833 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,214,942 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

