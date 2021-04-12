Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $72,524.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $72,524.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.04 or 0.00469828 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006645 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.48 or 0.04192040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,876,124 coins and its circulating supply is 426,615,688 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

