Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

MetLife stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.