Piper Sandler Comments on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

