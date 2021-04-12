Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $132.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,027 shares of company stock worth $26,389,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $3,723,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

