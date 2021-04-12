Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. Lazard has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

