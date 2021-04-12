Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAC. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

