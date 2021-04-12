Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

