Piper Sandler Weighs in on Halliburton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

