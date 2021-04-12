Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.61 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $286.06 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 303.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00358189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00189734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00124476 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

