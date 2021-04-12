PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $2,980.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2,352.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,968,970 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.