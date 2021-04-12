PirateCash Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $4,057.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2,362.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,949,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.