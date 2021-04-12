Pirl Hits Market Cap of $203,373.02 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $203,373.02 and $601.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.64 or 0.03578946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.52 or 0.00411340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.77 or 0.01127997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.00514920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.83 or 0.00435112 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00368305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003526 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

