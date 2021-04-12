Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.