Pivotal Research Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

