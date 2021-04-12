Pizza Price Hits $0.0872 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $5,349.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00244277 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

