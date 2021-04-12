Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

