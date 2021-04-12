Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $46.10 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00277296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00714284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,929.57 or 1.00015180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.00964403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

