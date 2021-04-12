PlatonCoin Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $174,298.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,244,012 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.