PlayGame Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $106,018.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00681704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042000 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

