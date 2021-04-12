Playgroundz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,242.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $2,242.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00717162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.80 or 0.99403884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.00987836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

