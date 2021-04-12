Playkey Trading Up 26.3% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $1.40 million and $90,941.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

