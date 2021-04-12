Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Plexus worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 206.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plexus by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Plexus by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

