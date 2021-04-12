Plian (PI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $363,552.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Plian has a market capitalization of $46.29 million and approximately $363,552.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plian has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 817,977,898 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

