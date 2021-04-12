Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Plug Power worth $57,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

