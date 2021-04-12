PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $33.30

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $32.13. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 429 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,578 shares of company stock worth $10,061,895.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

