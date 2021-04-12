pNetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.34 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $71.09 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00664424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035750 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,665,928 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

