POA Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, POA has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $32.95 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,520,170 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
