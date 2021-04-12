POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

PORBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

