Polymath Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $311.97 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.53 or 0.00410255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005290 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000775 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,783 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

