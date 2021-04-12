Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post $821.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $845.00 million and the lowest is $794.21 million. Pool posted sales of $677.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $369.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.06. Pool has a 1 year low of $183.02 and a 1 year high of $401.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

