Poolz Finance Market Cap Tops $83.97 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $53.02 or 0.00088436 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $83.97 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00280208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00710638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,950.05 or 0.99988539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.79 or 0.00992035 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

