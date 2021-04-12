POPCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $709,319.42 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $709,319.42 and $14,047.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

