Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down to $16.80

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $16.30. Porch Group shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 9,395 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

