Portion Price Hits $0.12 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $502,589.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00619251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035482 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

