Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 815,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

POSH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last 90 days.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

