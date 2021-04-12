PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.10

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 246357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

