Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.13

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.13 and last traded at C$34.08, with a volume of 102098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.66.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

