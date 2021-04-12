Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of POWI opened at $81.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $64,984,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

