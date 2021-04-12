Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$36.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -6.0399997 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

