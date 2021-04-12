PressOne Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.37 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $220,002.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PRS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

